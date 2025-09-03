Left Menu

Bhutan PM's Spiritual Sojourn: Tshering Tobgay to Visit Ayodhya

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan is set to visit Ayodhya on September 5, offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. His visit is part of an official trip to India. This highlights the enduring ties between India and Bhutan, marked by diplomatic and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:33 IST
Ayodhya DM, Nikhil Tikaram Funde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on September 5, where he will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, confirmed District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde.

The Bhutanese leader will receive a ceremonial red carpet welcome and is expected to attend a special banquet before departing the city the same afternoon.

The visit, part of a larger official trip from September 3 to 6, includes stops in Gaya and New Delhi, where Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will meet him.

This itinerary underscores the strengthening relationship between India and Bhutan, following Tobgay's previous visit in February, where he attended the Leadership Conclave inaugurated by PM Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted several interactions between PM Tobgay and Indian officials, reaffirming bilateral cooperation and shared diplomatic goals.

