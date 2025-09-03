Bhutan PM's Spiritual Sojourn: Tshering Tobgay to Visit Ayodhya

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on September 5, where he will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, confirmed District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde.

The Bhutanese leader will receive a ceremonial red carpet welcome and is expected to attend a special banquet before departing the city the same afternoon.

The visit, part of a larger official trip from September 3 to 6, includes stops in Gaya and New Delhi, where Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will meet him.

This itinerary underscores the strengthening relationship between India and Bhutan, following Tobgay's previous visit in February, where he attended the Leadership Conclave inaugurated by PM Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted several interactions between PM Tobgay and Indian officials, reaffirming bilateral cooperation and shared diplomatic goals.