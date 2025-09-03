EPIC Allegations: Dual Voter IDs in Congress Leadership Sparks Controversy
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya has leveled serious allegations against Congress, accusing prominent leaders, including Pawan Khera and his wife, Kota Neelima, of holding dual Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs). According to Malviya, Neelima is registered in both Khairatabad, Telangana, and New Delhi, raising questions about voting integrity.
Malviya extended his accusations to Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his silence on the matter. He condemned Gandhi's actions at a press conference where he allegedly revealed voters' identities, putting their privacy at risk. Malviya also questioned the integrity of Congress leaders, linking the EPIC issue to a history of similar accusations, including those against Sonia Gandhi.
The BJP leader called for an investigation by the Election Commission into what he dubs 'Vote Chori', highlighting concerns over multiple EPIC numbers among Congress ranks. He argues that the defense of such actions undermines democratic institutions and insists that Rahul Gandhi must address these practices within his party.
