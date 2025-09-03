Left Menu

Silver Prices Drop Amid Global Market Trends

Silver prices fell by Rs 435 in futures trade as traders booked profits in response to a weak global market and rebounding dollar index. Investors anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve as markets look for cues from the upcoming US jobs report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:10 IST
On Wednesday, silver prices declined by Rs 435 to settle at Rs 1,24,095 per kilogram in futures trade. This downturn was driven by traders cashing in profits at elevated levels amid a weak trend observed globally.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts scheduled for December delivery saw a reduction of Rs 435 or 0.35 per cent, reaching Rs 1,24,095 per kilogram across a business turnover comprising 20,244 lots.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities, attributed the retreat in silver prices to minor profit-taking from higher levels alongside a recovery in the dollar index. Globally, Comex silver futures posted a 0.19 per cent decline, settling at USD 41.52 per ounce. Nevertheless, losses were curtailed as investors held out hope for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, spurred by signaling around policy flexibility from Chair Jerome Powell, with attention now on the forthcoming US jobs report for additional insight, Kalantri commented.

