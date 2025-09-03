Zelenskiy's Strategic Discussions for Ukraine's Strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to discuss applying pressure on Russia during the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic States Summit in Denmark. This crucial diplomatic engagement is scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskiy confirmed the preparation of significant reinforcements for Ukraine, underscoring the importance of international cooperation.

Following the summit, Zelenskiy will also engage in bilateral discussions in France, further cementing alliances and securing support for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

