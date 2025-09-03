Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Strategic Discussions for Ukraine's Strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address pressure on Russia at the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic States Summit in Denmark. He stated that significant reinforcements for Ukraine are being prepared. Furthermore, Zelenskiy is set to have bilateral meetings in France later the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST
Zelenskiy's Strategic Discussions for Ukraine's Strength
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to discuss applying pressure on Russia during the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic States Summit in Denmark. This crucial diplomatic engagement is scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskiy confirmed the preparation of significant reinforcements for Ukraine, underscoring the importance of international cooperation.

Following the summit, Zelenskiy will also engage in bilateral discussions in France, further cementing alliances and securing support for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025