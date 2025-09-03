Massive Fund Injection Boosts Jio Financial Services Expansion Plans
Jio Financial Services Ltd's promoter group companies have injected Rs 3,956 crore for expansion. The Board approved 50 crore warrants at Rs 316.50 each. The subscription amounted to 25% of the warrant price. JFSL net profit increased by 4% in Q1 2025 reaching Rs 325 crore.
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) has announced a pivotal moment in its expansion journey as promoter group companies infused Rs 3,956 crore into the company.
The Board of Directors allocated 50 crore warrants, priced at Rs 316.50 each, with Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Ltd receiving 25 crore warrants each. This marks a substantial funding push for JFSL's growth strategies.
In addition to the capital infusion, JFSL reported a promising 4% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 325 crore in the first quarter of 2025. The company's total income increased to Rs 619 crore compared to Rs 418 crore in the same period last year.
