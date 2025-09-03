Kerala Pioneers Senior Citizens Commission for Elderly Rights

The Kerala government has taken a historic step by establishing the country's inaugural Senior Citizens Commission. This initiative is focused on protecting the rights of the elderly and tackling issues like neglect and abuse. The state's Higher Education and Social Justice Minister, R Bindu, made this announcement on Wednesday.

K Somaprasad has been named the chairperson of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission. The Commission will also include Amaravila Ramakrishnan, E M Radha, K N K Namboothiri, and Lopes Mathew as its members. These appointments are part of an effort to combat the increasing concerns regarding the hardships, exploitation, and orphanhood facing the elderly.

The Commission was established under the Kerala Senior Citizens Commission Act, 2025, which was passed by the state legislature in March. It aims to enhance welfare, provide guidelines, and assist in the rehabilitation of the elderly. The commission members were formally recognized at a ceremony at the Secretariat Durbar Hall, officiated by Minister R Bindu.

(With inputs from agencies.)