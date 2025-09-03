Tamil Nadu Leads India in Life Insurance Awareness: A Regional Analysis

A groundbreaking study by the Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life), in partnership with Kantar, has recognized Tamil Nadu as a powerhouse in life insurance awareness within India. The research underscores the state's impressive 100% awareness and a 70% purchase intent among those yet to buy a policy, signaling an unmatched readiness to embrace life insurance.

The survey places Tamil Nadu at the forefront compared to states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which recorded lower awareness and purchase intentions. Mr. Venkatachalam Iyer, co-chair of IAC-Life, emphasized Tamil Nadu's preparedness and stated that it will be pivotal in the organization's 'Sabse Pehle Life Insurance' campaign.

The campaign's next phase will deploy targeted efforts in Tamil Nadu, seeking to convert high awareness into widespread policy adoption. By addressing product complexity and cost perceptions, and through regional outreach and storytelling, the IAC-Life aims to reshape life insurance as both a protection and savings vehicle, thereby extending its reach across all societal layers.