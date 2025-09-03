Maharashtra Boosts Agricultural Power with Rs 2,172 Crore Allocation

The Maharashtra government, in a significant move on Wednesday, has sanctioned Rs 2,172 crore for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

This allocation comes under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, aiming to provide free electricity to farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity.

Scheduled from April 2024 to March 2029, the scheme has a budget of Rs 15,000 crore for 2025-26, with stringent checks to ensure funds are utilized appropriately.