Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Agricultural Power with Rs 2,172 Crore Allocation

The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 2,172 crore allocation to the state's electricity distribution company under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme. This initiative aims to provide free electricity to agricultural pump consumers from April 2024 to March 2029. Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:03 IST
Maharashtra Boosts Agricultural Power with Rs 2,172 Crore Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, in a significant move on Wednesday, has sanctioned Rs 2,172 crore for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

This allocation comes under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, aiming to provide free electricity to farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity.

Scheduled from April 2024 to March 2029, the scheme has a budget of Rs 15,000 crore for 2025-26, with stringent checks to ensure funds are utilized appropriately.

TRENDING

1
Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

 Global
2
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
3
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025