Maharashtra Boosts Agricultural Power with Rs 2,172 Crore Allocation
The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 2,172 crore allocation to the state's electricity distribution company under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme. This initiative aims to provide free electricity to agricultural pump consumers from April 2024 to March 2029. Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in 2025-26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, in a significant move on Wednesday, has sanctioned Rs 2,172 crore for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
This allocation comes under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, aiming to provide free electricity to farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity.
Scheduled from April 2024 to March 2029, the scheme has a budget of Rs 15,000 crore for 2025-26, with stringent checks to ensure funds are utilized appropriately.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- government
- agriculture
- electricity
- scheme
- allocation
- Mahadiscom
- pumps
- farmers
- MSEDCL
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ministry Warns Against Fake Employment Scheme Portals
Record-Breaking Collections for MCD's Suniyo Property Tax Amnesty Scheme
CDB Marks World Coconut Day with Revised Schemes and Export Excellence Awards
Thousands of Students Benefit from West Bengal's Student Credit Card Scheme
Suniyo Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Record-Breaking Success for MCD