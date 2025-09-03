Left Menu

Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

Portugal has reported a new outbreak of avian influenza in farm poultry as the disease sees a seasonal rise across Europe. The deadly virus was found in over 257,000 ducks near Lisbon, heightening concerns about supply disruptions and potential human health risks.

A new avian influenza outbreak has hit Portugal, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as Europe grapples with a seasonal increase in the deadly disease.

This spread of bird flu, also known as avian influenza, poses significant concerns for governments and the poultry industry. The virus has devastated flocks worldwide, leading to supply chain disruptions, soaring food prices, and fears of human transmission.

The H5N1 strain was discovered in a large flock of 257,650 fattening ducks located in Samora Correia, a town near Lisbon. The outbreak has resulted in the deaths of 1,011 birds, according to a report from Portuguese authorities.

