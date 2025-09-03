Left Menu

President Murmu Praises Educational Excellence at Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Central University of Tamil Nadu for its academic standards and societal contributions during the institution's 10th convocation. She emphasized the importance of education benefiting society and lifelong learning, highlighting initiatives aiding marginalized groups and the evolving impact of technology on education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:13 IST
President Murmu Praises Educational Excellence at Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu, graced the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu, at the 10th convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur, commended the institution for upholding exceptional academic standards and fostering a nurturing environment for intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

She highlighted the university's outreach efforts, including the Community College and the Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence, which extend educational benefits to marginalized sections, underscoring the transformative role of education in society.

The President called for integrating individual development with societal progress through collaboration with industries, emphasizing the significance of adapting to technological advancements like AI and Industrial Revolution 4.0 to lead change. She extolled lifelong learning, citing Mahatma Gandhi as an exemplar of continual education and character development.

