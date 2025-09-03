President Murmu Praises Educational Excellence at Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu, at the 10th convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur, commended the institution for upholding exceptional academic standards and fostering a nurturing environment for intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

She highlighted the university's outreach efforts, including the Community College and the Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence, which extend educational benefits to marginalized sections, underscoring the transformative role of education in society.

The President called for integrating individual development with societal progress through collaboration with industries, emphasizing the significance of adapting to technological advancements like AI and Industrial Revolution 4.0 to lead change. She extolled lifelong learning, citing Mahatma Gandhi as an exemplar of continual education and character development.