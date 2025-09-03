Panama's Ambitious Canal Energy Corridor: A New Era

Panama is set to embark on an ambitious project, as President Jose Raul Mulino disclosed plans for a new interoceanic gas pipeline energy corridor during his visit to Japan, according to a statement from the Panama Canal authority.

The pipeline represents the inaugural undertaking for this infrastructure platform, designed to bolster Panama's competitiveness in the strategic global energy market. The Panama Canal board has greenlit the selection process, with prequalification of interested parties scheduled to start this year, culminating in the final concessionaire selection by late 2026.

This project forms part of the Panama Canal's revenue diversification strategy, aimed at expanding service offerings, augmenting cargo capacity without increasing water usage, and reinforcing Panama's status as a pivotal hub in global trade.

