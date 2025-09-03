IAEA Presses for Urgent Deal with Iran Amidst Uncertain Uranium Status

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is pushing for an expedited resolution in talks with Iran to restart nuclear inspections. These discussions follow the disruption caused by attacks from Israel and the United States.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi emphasized that there is no time for prolonged negotiations, advocating for a deal to be reached soon. While inspections technically resumed at Iran's Bushehr plant, it holds little strategic significance. Especially relevant is the status of Iran's highly enriched uranium, which remains uncertain after recent revelations.

The IAEA continues its diplomatic efforts in hopes of reaching a timely agreement with Iran. The IAEA's board is set to meet soon, but the negotiations' outcome remains uncertain. Grossi's ambition to run for United Nations Secretary-General adds an additional layer of interest to these events.