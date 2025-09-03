Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea against a Varanasi court's decision concerning his 2024 remarks in the US about the Sikh community. The Varanasi court had accepted a revision petition regarding the remarks, prompting Gandhi to seek relief from the higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court, in a significant decision on Wednesday, reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The petition challenges a ruling from the Varanasi Special MP/MLA Court concerning controversial remarks made by Gandhi in the United States.

Justice Sameer Jain, presiding over a single-judge bench, took this step after hearing detailed arguments from the involved parties. The issue traces back to a July 21, 2025 order from the Varanasi court, which accepted a revision petition on remarks Gandhi made about the Sikh community in September 2024 while in the US.

Originally, Varanasi resident Nageshwar Mishra had filed a petition requesting police action based on Gandhi's remarks. While this was dismissed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mishra's subsequent appeal led to the Varanasi Sessions Court's acceptance of his revision petition. Gandhi's plea seeks to nullify the Varanasi court's order, labeling it as jurisdictionally flawed and demands a stay on its operation until the High Court resolves the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

