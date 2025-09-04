Relentless Rainfall Strikes Udhampur: Relief Camps and Restoration Efforts Intensify

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai conducted a comprehensive inspection of relief camps on Wednesday, evaluating the facilities and engaging with residents displaced by severe rainfall. Her visit followed continuous heavy downpours since August 25, swelling rivers and causing widespread landslides, which have isolated entire regions.

In an interview with ANI, Rai stated that the utmost priority is preventing any loss of life. A total of 38 relief camps have been established in safer parts of Udhampur, currently providing shelter to over 2,000 individuals. The district administration is focused on ensuring access to essential supplies like food and water, with staff working tirelessly around the clock to meet residents' needs.

Rai also provided an initial evaluation of the damage to road infrastructure, noting that approximately 380 roads suffered damage, with 190 already restored. While most areas have regained connectivity, remote zones like Dudu-Basantgarh and areas of Moungri remain inaccessible. The administration is vigilant in ensuring the continued supply of necessary goods to these isolated locales.

Network connectivity largely stands restored, except in the Dudu-Basantgarh region. Full-scale road restoration will continue with additional machinery as soon as weather permits. Meanwhile, other districts in Jammu & Kashmir are experiencing severe rainfall, swelling rivers, and triggering flood-like conditions, keeping local authorities on high alert.

The Tawi and Jhelum rivers have swollen significantly, while the Chenab River remains in full spate. Northern India's torrential monsoon rains have led to damaging floods across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The relentless rains have caused landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging, harming infrastructure and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)