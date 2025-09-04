Bihar Bandh: BJP Protests Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother

The BJP organized a five-hour Bihar Bandh in response to disparaging comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a recent Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. Protests erupted statewide as BJP cadres voiced their outrage over the derogatory remarks.

The state's Minister, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, emphasized the need for legal action against opposition leaders who allegedly insulted the Prime Minister. He stated that those defaming Modi, 'the leader of the whole state of Bihar,' should face stringent legal consequences.

Amidst allegations of abuse being met with denial from leaders like Tejaswi Yadav, BJP's Krishna Kumar Singh criticized the rhetoric used about Modi and his mother, calling it deeply offensive. Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as public demonstrations persist, supported by BJP workers across key regions like Gaya and Danapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)