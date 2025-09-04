Left Menu

Bihar Bandh: BJP Protests Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother

A five-hour Bihar Bandh led by the BJP was held in reaction to derogatory remarks made about PM Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan event. The bandh saw widespread protest participation, with leaders demanding legal action against those responsible. The opposition's refusal to apologize has further fueled tensions.

Updated: 04-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:29 IST
Bihar Bandh: BJP Protests Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother
Bihar Minister Krishna Kumar Mantoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP organized a five-hour Bihar Bandh in response to disparaging comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a recent Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. Protests erupted statewide as BJP cadres voiced their outrage over the derogatory remarks.

The state's Minister, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, emphasized the need for legal action against opposition leaders who allegedly insulted the Prime Minister. He stated that those defaming Modi, 'the leader of the whole state of Bihar,' should face stringent legal consequences.

Amidst allegations of abuse being met with denial from leaders like Tejaswi Yadav, BJP's Krishna Kumar Singh criticized the rhetoric used about Modi and his mother, calling it deeply offensive. Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as public demonstrations persist, supported by BJP workers across key regions like Gaya and Danapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

