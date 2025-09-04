Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

Senior BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have praised the Next-Generation GST framework, describing it as a pivotal step forward. They note its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for easing living and business conditions across the country.

During the 56th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mein emphasized the fruitful discussions that promise significant contributions to India's economic progress. Arunachal Pradesh remains committed to implementing supportive changes in tax rates and administrative procedures to maximize GST benefits.

The Next-Gen GST aims to deliver a citizen-centric, transparent taxation process that empowers various societal segments. Both Mein and Khandu assert the reforms enhance livelihoods, particularly for farmers, MSMEs, and the middle class, aligning with the BJP's agenda to integrate national economic benefits into the northeastern region.