Left Menu

Nidec Faces Crisis: Accounting Scandals Shake Investor Confidence

Shares of Nidec, a prominent Japanese electric motor maker, fell by a historic 22% following the announcement of an independent investigation into management's involvement in improper accounting. This move highlights ongoing concerns about the company's governance under its founder, Shigenobu Nagamori, and adds to previous scrutiny over financial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:36 IST
Nidec Faces Crisis: Accounting Scandals Shake Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nidec, a leading Japanese electric motor manufacturer, witnessed a record 22% plunge in share value on Thursday. This follows the company's decision to initiate an independent probe into potential managerial involvement in improper accounting. The latest financial scandal exacerbates ongoing worries concerning governance at Nidec, helmed by its 81-year-old founder, Shigenobu Nagamori.

On Thursday, Nidec's share price plummeted by 700 yen, closing at 2,420 yen, marking its largest one-day decline ever. The company's stock has decreased by approximately 15% this year, starkly contrasting the 10% increase of the broader Topix index. The move comes after internal investigations revealed suspected improper accounting at a Chinese unit, prompting the establishment of a third-party committee.

The probes suggest involvement by Nidec's management or affiliated companies, raising alarm among investors. The company has been attempting to diversify beyond the automotive motor sector amid stiff competition in China's EV market. As the third-party committee's investigation unfolds, Nidec faces intensified scrutiny over internal controls and governance practices.

TRENDING

1
Wallabies and Pumas Gear Up for Rugby Championship Showdown

Wallabies and Pumas Gear Up for Rugby Championship Showdown

 Global
2
US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

 Global
3
India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufacturing

India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufa...

 India
4
GST Rate Cut Ignites Festive Boost in FMCG Sector

GST Rate Cut Ignites Festive Boost in FMCG Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025