Left Menu

Trust Catalyzes GST Reforms as Modi Unveils Sweeping Tax Reductions

Prime Minister Modi's leadership has facilitated a new era of GST simplification. Recent reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aim to ease the fiscal burden across sectors, excluding luxury items. Essential goods now enjoy a lower tax rate, reflecting the government's commitment to economic accessibility and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:51 IST
Trust Catalyzes GST Reforms as Modi Unveils Sweeping Tax Reductions
MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to gain the trust of Indian states has been pivotal in the successful rollout and enduring implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary highlighted how states' trust, cultivated under Modi's leadership, enabled the GST's seamless operation over the past eight years.

In a recent announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled significant GST reforms aimed at providing fiscal relief. The GST council's decision restructured tax rates, merging the previous 12% and 28% slabs into streamlined 5% and 18% rates. This strategic move simplifies taxation for essential goods and expands relief across the economy.

The newly defined 5% tax slab focuses on essential items such as food, agricultural tools, and handicrafts, ensuring affordability. Meanwhile, a standard 18% rate applies to most consumer and professional services, while a 40% tax remains on luxury items. Importantly, specific essential services in healthcare and education remain exempt from GST, extending benefits to families nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

 Pakistan
2
RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

 India
4
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025