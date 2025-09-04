Trust Catalyzes GST Reforms as Modi Unveils Sweeping Tax Reductions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to gain the trust of Indian states has been pivotal in the successful rollout and enduring implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary highlighted how states' trust, cultivated under Modi's leadership, enabled the GST's seamless operation over the past eight years.

In a recent announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled significant GST reforms aimed at providing fiscal relief. The GST council's decision restructured tax rates, merging the previous 12% and 28% slabs into streamlined 5% and 18% rates. This strategic move simplifies taxation for essential goods and expands relief across the economy.

The newly defined 5% tax slab focuses on essential items such as food, agricultural tools, and handicrafts, ensuring affordability. Meanwhile, a standard 18% rate applies to most consumer and professional services, while a 40% tax remains on luxury items. Importantly, specific essential services in healthcare and education remain exempt from GST, extending benefits to families nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)