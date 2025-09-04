Heroic Road Restoration: Rescue Amidst Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh
Five landslides triggered by intense rain blocked roads near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh. The Border Roads Organisation swiftly cleared debris, efficiently restoring traffic and assisting stranded civilians despite harsh conditions, underscoring their commitment to vital connectivity in challenging terrains.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic event caused by intense rainfall on Wednesday evening, five landslides near Jang town, Arunachal Pradesh, blocked crucial routes including the Jang Bypass and the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road. This disruption halted traffic, temporarily stranding tourists and locals. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) quickly intervened, clearing the blocked roads and restoring traffic flow by midnight, according to PRO Defence from Guwahati.
Despite encountering adverse weather and harsh conditions, the dedicated team of the 42 BRTF under Project Vartak, BRO, sprang into action. They provided stranded tourists with essential supplies such as food and water while working tirelessly to clear the landslides. Their relentless efforts ensured that all affected areas were opened, and normalcy was resumed in a remarkably short time frame.
The timely intervention by BRO not only facilitated the delivery of relief to civilians but also ensured the uninterrupted passage of military convoys and essential supplies. The organisation, embodying its ethos of 'Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam,' remains committed to maintaining essential connectivity across the challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway
Chouhan Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab's Devastated Districts
Yamuna Floodwaters Paralyze Delhi Traffic: Commuters Turn to Metro for Relief
Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief Efforts
U.S. Military Intensifies Fight Against Narco-Trafficking