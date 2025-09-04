Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Critique of BJP in West Bengal Assembly
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP for alleged anti-Bengali actions, predicting their defeat in the state. She condemned BJP for corruption and called them a 'national disgrace.' Trinamool Congress moved to censure perceived linguistic discrimination, amid opposition protests and controversy over alleged misuse of power by BJP.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address at the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a pointed attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of acting against Bangla-speaking citizens. She predicted a future without a single BJP MLA in West Bengal, emphasizing that linguistic intolerance would lead to their downfall.
Banerjee further lambasted the BJP, labeling them as 'vote chors,' a colloquial term for vote thieves, and criticizing their alleged corruption. Her rhetoric was met with opposition protests, resulting in the suspension of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, intensifying the assembly's already tense atmosphere.
Accusations from the Trinamool Congress claimed BJP abuses power, including dismantling a protest site despite lawful permissions. As the state readies for elections next year, Banerjee's criticisms underscore ongoing political tensions and debates over linguistic policies in states governed by the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions
Global Affairs Update: Elections, Diplomatic Moves, and International Tensions
AIADMK's Palaniswami Predicts Crushing Defeat for DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions
BJP's Strategic Focus on Tripura's Tribal Development Ahead of Elections