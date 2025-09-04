Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Critique of BJP in West Bengal Assembly

In a fiery address at the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a pointed attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of acting against Bangla-speaking citizens. She predicted a future without a single BJP MLA in West Bengal, emphasizing that linguistic intolerance would lead to their downfall.

Banerjee further lambasted the BJP, labeling them as 'vote chors,' a colloquial term for vote thieves, and criticizing their alleged corruption. Her rhetoric was met with opposition protests, resulting in the suspension of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, intensifying the assembly's already tense atmosphere.

Accusations from the Trinamool Congress claimed BJP abuses power, including dismantling a protest site despite lawful permissions. As the state readies for elections next year, Banerjee's criticisms underscore ongoing political tensions and debates over linguistic policies in states governed by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)