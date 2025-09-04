Billion-Dollar Divorce Battle: Potanin vs. Potanina
Vladimir Potanin's ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, has been granted permission by London's Court of Appeal to pursue a multi-billion dollar divorce settlement involving Potanin's stake in Nornickel. This legal battle could become one of the most high-value divorce cases due to Potanin's vast holdings in the palladium industry.
Vladimir Potanin, the chief executive of Norilsk Nickel, faces a significant legal challenge as London's Court of Appeal allows his ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, to pursue a substantial financial claim.
Potanina is seeking financial relief following their 2014 divorce, which includes 50% of Potanin's stake in Nornickel, the world's leading palladium producer.
If successful, this case could set a precedent as one of the highest-value divorce cases, spotlighting the stakes involved in high-net-worth settlements.
