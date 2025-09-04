Billion-Dollar Divorce Battle: Potanin vs. Potanina

Vladimir Potanin, the chief executive of Norilsk Nickel, faces a significant legal challenge as London's Court of Appeal allows his ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, to pursue a substantial financial claim.

Potanina is seeking financial relief following their 2014 divorce, which includes 50% of Potanin's stake in Nornickel, the world's leading palladium producer.

If successful, this case could set a precedent as one of the highest-value divorce cases, spotlighting the stakes involved in high-net-worth settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)