Billion-Dollar Divorce Battle: Potanin vs. Potanina

Vladimir Potanin's ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, has been granted permission by London's Court of Appeal to pursue a multi-billion dollar divorce settlement involving Potanin's stake in Nornickel. This legal battle could become one of the most high-value divorce cases due to Potanin's vast holdings in the palladium industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vladimir Potanin, the chief executive of Norilsk Nickel, faces a significant legal challenge as London's Court of Appeal allows his ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, to pursue a substantial financial claim.

Potanina is seeking financial relief following their 2014 divorce, which includes 50% of Potanin's stake in Nornickel, the world's leading palladium producer.

If successful, this case could set a precedent as one of the highest-value divorce cases, spotlighting the stakes involved in high-net-worth settlements.

