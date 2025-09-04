Amit Shah to Address Historic Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad on GST Reforms

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad to address a major crowd at the Ganesh immersion event on September 6, according to BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao. This event, held annually, attracts lakhs of devotees at Hussain Sagar, with gathering points including Mozamjahi Market.

Rao also hailed the latest GST reforms, emphasizing the reduced tax rates that benefit middle-class families, farmers, and students. The 56th GST council meeting has streamlined rates to two slabs, 5% and 18%, boosting initiatives like 'Made in India'. Nationwide, milk 'Abhishek' for PM Modi will take place in response to these changes.

In political developments, Rao commented on BRS MLC K Kavitha's suspension over claims of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha accused BRS leaders Harish and Santosh Rao of conspiring against her, leading to her fallout with the party after allegations of tainted governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)