Amit Shah to Address Historic Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad on GST Reforms
Union Minister Amit Shah is set to address a large gathering during the Ganesh immersion event in Hyderabad. BJP's Telangana President N Ramchander Rao highlighted the significance of this event and praised recent GST reforms. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds BRS leader K Kavitha's suspension for alleged corruption revelations.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad to address a major crowd at the Ganesh immersion event on September 6, according to BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao. This event, held annually, attracts lakhs of devotees at Hussain Sagar, with gathering points including Mozamjahi Market.
Rao also hailed the latest GST reforms, emphasizing the reduced tax rates that benefit middle-class families, farmers, and students. The 56th GST council meeting has streamlined rates to two slabs, 5% and 18%, boosting initiatives like 'Made in India'. Nationwide, milk 'Abhishek' for PM Modi will take place in response to these changes.
In political developments, Rao commented on BRS MLC K Kavitha's suspension over claims of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha accused BRS leaders Harish and Santosh Rao of conspiring against her, leading to her fallout with the party after allegations of tainted governance. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No discussion in Parliament on new rules, BJP's decision unilateral: Mamata on Centre's Foreigners' Act order.
Political Dynamics in Tamil Nadu: BJP's Strategic Moves Amidst Alliance Changes
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Critique of BJP in West Bengal Assembly
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Selling India's Prestige
BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes begging before US, sometimes before China, alleges Bengal CM Mamata.