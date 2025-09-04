Left Menu

Tragic Incident at JSW Steel Plant: Deputy Manager Perishes

A fatal accident occurred at JSW Steel Ltd's plant in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of Deputy Manager Ravindra Dansena. The incident took place in the sinter plant section's yard, with further details under investigation. His body has been taken for post-mortem examination.

A tragic incident occurred at JSW Steel Ltd's plant in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of a deputy manager on Thursday. The fatal accident has raised concerns about safety protocols at industrial sites.

The mishap took place in the yard of the sinter plant section located at Naharpali village, within the jurisdiction of Bhupdeopur police station. Prabhat Patel, Sub-Division Officer of Police, confirmed the incident but withheld details pending investigation.

After the accident, Deputy Manager Ravindra Dansena was urgently transported to Jindal Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals. His body has now been sent for a post-mortem, and police have commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

