RBI Announces Change in Trading Schedule Due to Public Holiday

The Reserve Bank of India announced that transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives will not occur on September 8, 2025, due to a new public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government. The earlier holiday on September 5, 2025, has been canceled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:52 IST
In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a change in trading schedules for various financial markets due to a newly declared public holiday in Maharashtra. Transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives will be halted on September 8, 2025.

The Maharashtra government's decision to declare September 8 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, led to the cancellation of a previously scheduled holiday on September 5, 2025. As a result, financial markets will now operate on the original date, while activities planned for September 8 will shift to September 9.

The RBI confirmed that settlement of government securities auctioned on September 4 will occur on September 9. Facilities like the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility will remain open as per revised guidelines, ensuring continuity in financial operations despite the holiday adjustment.

