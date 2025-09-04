Left Menu

North East India Festival: Connecting Culture and Commerce in Singapore

The North East India Festival is set to debut in Singapore from September 19 to 21 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring cultural performances, trade opportunities, and tourism displays. The event aims to strengthen ties between Northeast India and ASEAN markets through exhibitions, live entertainment, and networking platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:02 IST
North East India Festival: Connecting Culture and Commerce in Singapore
4th Edition of North East India Festival 2025 to Light Up Singapore - India's biggest event ever in Singapore (Image: NEIF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North East India Festival is making its inaugural appearance in Singapore from September 19 to 21 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, as announced by the organisers. This three-day event will showcase the cultural richness and economic opportunities of India's North Eastern Region (NER), targeting the ASEAN markets through exhibitions, trade meetings, live performances, and networking opportunities.

Aligned with India's Act East Policy, the festival seeks to fortify relations between Northeast India and Southeast Asian nations. Previously hosted in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, the festival coincides this year with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism.

An array of dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, are set to attend the opening ceremony. The event is supported by various Indian high commissions, ministries, and state governments in collaboration with local Singaporean associations. A highlight is the Singapore Business Forum's investor roundtable, facilitating dialogue between top Singaporean industrialists and Northeast Indian leaders. The festival will present an extensive exhibition from September 20th to 21st, showcasing the best of the region's goods, cultural performances, and business opportunities, with over 400 participants expected to attend.

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

 India
2
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

 India
3
Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

 Global
4
Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025