North East India Festival: Connecting Culture and Commerce in Singapore

The North East India Festival is making its inaugural appearance in Singapore from September 19 to 21 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, as announced by the organisers. This three-day event will showcase the cultural richness and economic opportunities of India's North Eastern Region (NER), targeting the ASEAN markets through exhibitions, trade meetings, live performances, and networking opportunities.

Aligned with India's Act East Policy, the festival seeks to fortify relations between Northeast India and Southeast Asian nations. Previously hosted in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, the festival coincides this year with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism.

An array of dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, are set to attend the opening ceremony. The event is supported by various Indian high commissions, ministries, and state governments in collaboration with local Singaporean associations. A highlight is the Singapore Business Forum's investor roundtable, facilitating dialogue between top Singaporean industrialists and Northeast Indian leaders. The festival will present an extensive exhibition from September 20th to 21st, showcasing the best of the region's goods, cultural performances, and business opportunities, with over 400 participants expected to attend.