Delhi Police Innovates Beyond Duty: New Email Initiative and Successful Rescue Operations

Delhi Police has introduced a new email system for collecting improvement ideas from all officers while achieving notable success under 'Operation Milap', reuniting 130 missing individuals with families in August. This dual approach enhances service delivery and community trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has rolled out an innovative email initiative aimed at gathering suggestions and ideas from officers of all ranks, a move orchestrated by the Commissioner of Police, Satish Golchha. The strategy is designed to bolster efficiency and service delivery, tapping into the diverse expertise within the force.

Encouraging personnel at all levels to contribute, the police seek concepts on innovation, tech upgrades, and procedural reform. Officers are asked to submit detailed concept notes, highlighting current challenges and proposing effective solutions. This initiative coincides with ongoing efforts to safeguard and serve the community.

Amidst these internal enhancements, the Delhi South-West District Police demonstrated operational excellence in August by reuniting 130 missing persons with their families through 'Operation Milap'. The operation saw coordinated searches, utilizing local intelligence and technology, exemplifying the dedication and professionalism of the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

