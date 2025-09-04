Left Menu

Farmers Unite: Relief from Meerut to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have sent 10 metric tonnes of aid to flood-stricken Punjab. Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, the relief includes essentials like rice, spices, and medicines. The floods have severely impacted Punjab due to heavy rainfall, affecting over 3.55 lakh people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST
Farmers Unite: Relief from Meerut to Flood-Ravaged Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful show of solidarity, farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut dispatched 10 metric tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit areas in Punjab. This initiative, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), marks a crucial step in alleviating the dire conditions faced by Punjab's farmers.

BKU district president Anurag Chaudhary announced that the relief supplies, gathered from numerous villages, encompass essential commodities such as rice, lentils, oils, mosquito nets, and vital medicines. Despite the commendable local efforts, Chaudhary criticised the central government for its delayed response in extending relief to Punjab.

Currently, Punjab battles one of its most severe floods since 1988, exacerbated by heavy rains in upstream regions, affecting millions and causing substantial agricultural losses. Local farmers and BKU members pledged continuous support, vowing no shortage of essentials for their fellow agriculturists in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

 India
2
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

 India
3
Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

 Global
4
Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025