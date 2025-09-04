Farmers Unite: Relief from Meerut to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

In a powerful show of solidarity, farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut dispatched 10 metric tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit areas in Punjab. This initiative, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), marks a crucial step in alleviating the dire conditions faced by Punjab's farmers.

BKU district president Anurag Chaudhary announced that the relief supplies, gathered from numerous villages, encompass essential commodities such as rice, lentils, oils, mosquito nets, and vital medicines. Despite the commendable local efforts, Chaudhary criticised the central government for its delayed response in extending relief to Punjab.

Currently, Punjab battles one of its most severe floods since 1988, exacerbated by heavy rains in upstream regions, affecting millions and causing substantial agricultural losses. Local farmers and BKU members pledged continuous support, vowing no shortage of essentials for their fellow agriculturists in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)