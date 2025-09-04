Farmers Unite: Relief from Meerut to Flood-Ravaged Punjab
Farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have sent 10 metric tonnes of aid to flood-stricken Punjab. Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, the relief includes essentials like rice, spices, and medicines. The floods have severely impacted Punjab due to heavy rainfall, affecting over 3.55 lakh people.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful show of solidarity, farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut dispatched 10 metric tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit areas in Punjab. This initiative, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), marks a crucial step in alleviating the dire conditions faced by Punjab's farmers.
BKU district president Anurag Chaudhary announced that the relief supplies, gathered from numerous villages, encompass essential commodities such as rice, lentils, oils, mosquito nets, and vital medicines. Despite the commendable local efforts, Chaudhary criticised the central government for its delayed response in extending relief to Punjab.
Currently, Punjab battles one of its most severe floods since 1988, exacerbated by heavy rains in upstream regions, affecting millions and causing substantial agricultural losses. Local farmers and BKU members pledged continuous support, vowing no shortage of essentials for their fellow agriculturists in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farmers
- Relief
- Meerut
- Punjab
- Flood
- BKU
- Anurag Chaudhary
- Rice
- Essential Supplies
- Crisis
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities
Revanth Reddy's Plan to Combat Telangana Floods
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Relief Package Amid Devastating J&K Floods
Delhi's Power Discoms Battle to Maintain Stability Amid Flood Crisis