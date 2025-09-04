Left Menu

Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

Amazon has acquired the non-banking financial services firm axio, formerly known as Capital Float, to strengthen its financial services in India. The acquisition, after Reserve Bank of India's approval, will expand Amazon's reach in digital lending and buy-now-pay-later services with axio's expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:01 IST
Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce giant Amazon announced on Thursday that it has finalized the purchase of non-banking financial services company axio, previously known as Capital Float, following the Reserve Bank of India's sanction.

The acquisition strengthens Amazon's push into financial services in India, leveraging axio's expertise in digital lending. The two companies have collaborated for over six years, primarily focusing on buy-now-pay-later options for Amazon's vast customer base.

Amazon's Vice President of Payments, Mahendra Nerurkar, emphasized the milestone's significance by noting that the partnership has already unlocked credit for over 10 million customers. The acquisition is poised to enhance responsible lending, benefitting even more customers and small businesses across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Highway Talks: Kuki Zo Council Clarifies Stance Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Highway Talks: Kuki Zo Council Clarifies Stance Amidst Ethnic Tensions

 India
2
Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance

Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance

 India
3
Nagaland Assembly: Addressing Culture, Economy, and Governance

Nagaland Assembly: Addressing Culture, Economy, and Governance

 India
4
South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025