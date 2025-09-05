Karnataka Initiates Groundbreaking Gender Minority and Devadasi Surveys

The Karnataka government has embarked on a pioneering project, marking the first instance of a baseline survey targeting gender minorities across the state. Additionally, a re-survey focusing on former Devadasi women will be conducted in 15 designated districts.

According to a statement from Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the initiative aims to gather precise information on socio-economic conditions to facilitate social, economic, and educational rehabilitation measures.

Set to commence on September 15 and conclude in 45 working days, the surveys will be held at government hospitals and Taluk Child Development Project Offices. Two new mobile apps and a helpline have been introduced to streamline the process for participants and coordinators alike.

