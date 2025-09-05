"Even PM, Opposition leaders' language standards are lowering": Mahmood Madani

Islamic scholar and President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Mahmood Madani, on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the standards of political language and discourse have gone down in recent years. Madani criticised that leaders across the political spectrum, including the Prime Minister, opposition leaders, and state leaders, for using "inappropriate" and "offensive language".

In an interview with ANI, the Islamic scholar said, "The standard has gone down, even the PM Modi speaks in inappropriate language for communities, and the opposition has also lowered the bar." The Islamic scholar also took strong objection to the remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them highly "derogatory". "The language of the Assam Chief Minister is so offensive. He is the guardian of the state...but the kind of language he is using is inappropriate... Yes, we disagree with each other, but through your platform, I urge him to use the right words while speaking...On various issues, our differences may decrease," the Islamic scholar told ANI.

Madani underlined that differences in political and social views were natural in a democracy but insisted that this should not lead to "hatred" or "animosity". "We can have differences of opinion, but we are not enemies," he asserted. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Mahmood Madani on Friday revealed that he doesn't believe the foreign narrative regarding "genocide" on the Muslim community.

He mentioned that a lot could have been done against the Muslim community following the Pahalgam attack. Madani credited the civil society of the country for foiling the conspiracy of the terrorists, stating that people will also understand the true motive of the enemies who want chaos and conflict in the country. "Time and again, there is talk--especially outside India--that there will be a genocide of Muslims. This is said quite often, even to me personally, but I am not willing to believe it. After what the terrorists did in Pahalgam, a lot could have easily happened. At least some unrest could have taken place. But it didn't," Madani said.

"This wasn't solely the work of the government--though I won't deny that the government deserves some. But more importantly, it was civil society that truly deserved the credit. And now that this conspiracy has understood other conspiracies--that our enemy wanted conflict," he added. Madani further hailed the country's law enforcement agencies, mentioning their increased professionalism. He further noted that they should become more inclusive towards their working style, which can make their work easier.

"I am watching from a distance. Professionalism has increased in law enforcement agencies. If you look at the overall situation, the last ten years and the ten years before that, there is a huge difference. There is a need for further improvement and that should happen. There is a need to be inclusive. If inclusiveness increases in the work of law enforcement agencies, their work will become easier," Madani said. Reacting to the Operation Sindoor, Madani said that if the incident had taken place in any other country, then there would have been a lot of chaos.

Madani said that the country's civil society understood the "conspiracy" behind the Pahalgam terror attack, which was to create a divide between communities in the nation. He further considered it a bigger achievement than the Operation Sindoor. "First, the way those miscreants killed others after asking their names -- I cannot thank enough my fellow countrymen, whom I don't want to divide into Hindus and Muslims. They showed patience. It's true -- had it been any other country, who knows what kind of chaos would have happened. That's the beauty of India," Madani said.

"The biggest role in failing that shameful incident was that of the civil society of this country. They understood that this is a conspiracy to make the communities living in this country fight and foiled it. This was a work bigger than Operation Sindoor," he added. He further mentioned that standing with the Indian Armed Forces is the duty of the citizens and that was also done by the opposition during Operation Sindoor. "When Operation Sindoor happened, those who criticised the government even for good work also supported it. It is our duty to stand with our forces," Madani added. (ANI)

