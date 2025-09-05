Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy to meet EU's Costa, Slovakia's PM on energy issues

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:27 IST
(Adds detail) KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would meet European Council President Antonio Costa and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Kyiv on Friday to discuss energy issues. Ukraine's deputy energy minister Roman Andarak said in Copenhagen on Friday that Zelenskiy was expected to discuss a phase-out of Russian oil deliveries via Ukraine with Fico during their meeting.

Slovakia is heavily reliant on supplies of oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, whose infrastructure Ukrainian drones have attacked recently, causing repeated disruptions in supply that elicited a furious reaction from Bratislava. Ukraine, battling a

full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022, has repeatedly called on other countries to stop buying Russian oil to deprive Moscow of funds to wage its war.

