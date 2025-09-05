AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid and support from government

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the Shastri Park area of the national capital and inspected the flood-affected regions. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said he had come to inquire about the problems faced by people due to floods and waterlogging. He said that the people are not getting access to food on time, and the government has made no arrangements to solve the problem of mosquitoes.

"We have come to a relief camp to inquire of the condition of the people. They are facing several problems. They are not getting food on time, there is a mosquito menace but to no arrangement to mitigate that, there is a drinking water issue, we were told that tents were set up only yesterday, even though it was already raining," Kejriwal said. He further urged the government to make all the necessary arrangements for the people, as it is their duty. Kejriwal mentioned that several areas in New Delhi are facing waterlogging because desilting could not take place on time.

The AAP chief stated that the drains in New Delhi are also not cleaned due to which several areas are facing backflow of sewers. "We can understand that this is a natural calamity but it is the Govt's responsibility to make all arrangements for people. We urge Govt to provide all facilities to the people in the relief camps. There is waterlogging everywhere in Delhi, the main reason behind this in several areas is that desilting could not take place on time, drains were not cleaned on time and several areas are facing backflow of sewers. There is no drinking water in several areas. So, we urge the Govt to provide as many facilities as available to the people," he said.

The former Delhi CM requested the Union Government to provide relief to the common people amidst flash floods in many areas of North India. "Entire north India - J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand are reeling under flood. So, I urge the Centre to provide relief to people as much as possible. The Centre provided relief material to Afghanistan after it suffered an earthquake. It is good, but Centre should provide relief to all states that are suffering right now," Kejriwal said.

Parts of the NCR (National Capital Region) remain flooded as the Yamuna's rising water levels, following heavy rainfall, submerge roads, farms, and low-lying areas in Noida and Delhi. The Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level at 7 am on Friday after incessant rainfall. The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are carried out once the level reaches 206 metres.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast in Noida for today and tomorrow says "Partly cloudy sky". It futher depicts "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for September 7, "Partly cloudy sky" for September 8-9, and "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" for September 10. As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1. (ANI)

