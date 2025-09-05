Left Menu

Auto stocks extend rally, Hyundai Motor climbs nearly 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:55 IST
Auto stocks extend rally, Hyundai Motor climbs nearly 3 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Auto stocks ended higher on Friday, with Hyundai Motor India climbing nearly 3 per cent, after GST rate cuts were announced on commonly used personal items and daily essential products.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India rallied 2.69 per cent, Eicher Motors climbed 2.43 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra edged higher by 2.34 per cent, Ashok Leyland advanced 2.22 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Maruti Suzuki ended 1.70 per cent higher, TVS Motor Company climbed 1.28 per cent, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (0.80 per cent), Bharat Forge (0.77 per cent), Tata Motors (0.63 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.22 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp(0.21 per cent).

The BSE auto index jumped 1.30 per cent to 58,883.09.

''Sector-wise, auto stocks outperformed, rising over 1 per cent on optimism following reduced GST rates for vehicles,'' Ajit Mishra -- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate from the current 28 per cent.

Motorcycles up to 350 cc would be taxed at a lower GST of 18 per cent against 28 per cent at present.

The GST Council's decision to cut tax rates on various categories of automobiles is timely and will inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector and significantly benefit first-time buyers and middle-income families, auto industry players said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN mission says

UPDATE 1-Sudan's RSF committed crimes against humanity in al-Fashir, UN miss...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signi...

 Global
3
Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescue 1500 villagers

Punjab: NDRF teams provide relief materials in flood-affected Fazilka, rescu...

 India
4
PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwater logging

PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025