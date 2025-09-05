Left Menu

Vedanta Triumphs in Bidding War for Debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates

Vedanta successfully outbid the Adani Group, acquiring debt-burdened Jaiprakash Associates for Rs 17,000 crore. Despite multiple competitors in the auction, the conglomerate secured the deal amid insolvency proceedings initiated after loan defaults. Jaiprakash Associates features interests in diverse sectors including real estate, cement, and power.

  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile bidding war, Vedanta emerged victorious over Gautam Adani's Group to acquire the heavily indebted Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) for a staggering Rs 17,000 crore. This acquisition marks a significant move in India's corporate landscape as Vedanta takes the reins of JAL, which has substantial interests spanning real estate, cement, power, hospitality, and infrastructure.

The acquisition process was part of the insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a path laid out for JAL after it defaulted on substantial loan repayments, leading to a claim of Rs 57,185 crore by financial creditors. The lenders, having conducted a challenge process, saw Vedanta and Adani Group as the final two bidders competing for the distressed assets.

JAL's real estate arms, including high-profile projects in and around the national capital, amplify the acquisition's strategic value, while its additional investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrial office spaces underscore its diversified portfolio. The procedure culminated in a Committee of Creditors meeting on September 5, sealing Vedanta's win in this corporate saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

