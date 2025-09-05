Assam's Schooling Legacy Honored: Governor Commemorates State's Oldest Teacher

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya recognized the exceptional contributions of Rajat Chandra Goswami, a 94-year-old retired primary school teacher, marking him as the oldest surviving retired educator in the state. The ceremony took place at Goswami's residence in Adhar Satra, Hatigarh, Jorhat, as part of the Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman initiative.

Governor Acharya lauded Goswami's efforts, stating that he has been a remarkable figure in shaping the academic framework of the district and state. Acharya, who visited Goswami personally, said that Goswami has influenced countless students who are now contributing to society in various roles.

Reflecting on the importance of educators, Acharya emphasized their crucial role in national development while preserving the country's intellectual heritage. He reiterated that acknowledging teachers is embedded in India's cultural ethos. During the event, Goswami received a citation, traditional Assamese honors, and a monetary award.

The Governor also visited the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre in Jorhat, where he engaged with stakeholders, urging environmental awareness. As part of his 'Gaon Mein Governor' initiative, Acharya toured Amrit Sarovar, promoting it as a potential hub for environmental tourism and encouraging the replication of such models across the state.

Interacting with self-help groups, the Governor inspired them to stay informed through programs like the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' and distributed radios and megaphones to aid community engagement. His visit concluded with a tree planting at the Sarovar site, underlining his commitment to sustainable development.