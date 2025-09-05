Left Menu

Ballot Papers Stir Tensions: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP's Concerns

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized the BJP's stance on using ballot papers in local elections, a decision by the state government. Despite opposition from some farmers on land acquisition, 82% have consented. Shivakumar noted the withdrawal of cases against political supporters, amid criticism of his reception post-jail release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:33 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has openly challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party's apprehensions regarding the use of ballot papers in local body elections. Addressing the media from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar stated that the Karnataka government's decision to employ ballot papers for these elections was within its jurisdiction. He questioned the BJP's anxiety over this process.

Amid controversies surrounding the use of ballot papers in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's intention. He also commented on the ongoing farmers' protests against land acquisition for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, revealing that 82 percent of the farmers have agreed to the acquisition while only a minority remains opposed. He assured that fair compensation had been provided to the farmers.

Shivakumar also addressed the cabinet's decision to withdraw several cases related to language, farmers, and state issues, including those filed against BJP and Congress supporters. Notably, he reflected on the quashed Enforcement Directorate case against him, which had resulted in his arrest. Despite criticism of the reception following his release, he emphasized the bipartisan withdrawal of cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

