CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:07 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
On Teachers' Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence, for the first time, interacting with 37 distinguished teachers from remote areas of 19 districts and acknowledging their exceptional contributions to education. The event aimed to explore the enhancement of collaboration and the integration of technology-enabled learning for students.

Extending his greetings on Teachers' Day, CM Patel highlighted the principle of karma, stressing the importance of continuous good deeds. He praised the dedication of teachers, noting that parents increasingly prefer enrolling their children in government schools. He remarked that after a child's parents, teachers stand as paramount influences, according to an official statement.

Patel assured that teacher vacancies would be filled promptly, underlining the government's efforts to transform challenges into educational advancements. Emphasizing teachers' roles under both textbook and practical learning, he promoted government schools' initiatives such as the 'Mid-day Meal' and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana for nutrition and engagement.

The Chief Minister emphasized the crucial role teachers play in reducing dropout rates and ensuring universal education. He urged enhanced collaboration with School Management Committees (SMCs) and local educational advocates. Patel reaffirmed the government's pledge to deliver superior educational facilities, including various student-centered schemes, even in remote areas.

During the 'Prerna Samvad', CM Patel interacted with talented educators such as Assistant Teacher Rajeshriben Patel, Head Teacher Nitin Kumar Pathak, and Assistant Teacher Liluben Godhaniya. The educators acknowledged the positive developments stemming from state educational schemes.

In recognition of their invaluable contributions, all participating teachers received certificates of appreciation from the Chief Minister, who conveyed his heartfelt best wishes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

