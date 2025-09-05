Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms

In a call to action, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the state's teachers to actively participate in the reconstruction of Telangana through upcoming educational reforms. Speaking at the Teachers' Day celebrations, Reddy emphasized the transformative potential of the proposed changes in the education sector, according to a statement from the CMO.

The Chief Minister took a strong stand against criticisms for personally overseeing the education portfolio, arguing that comprehensive reforms are underway to repair a system he claims was neglected over a decade of BRS governance. These efforts, he said, include resuming stalled teacher recruitment and addressing the previous administration's unfulfilled promises of free education.

Highlighting the proactive measures undertaken by his government, Reddy noted significant improvements in both government and private school enrollment numbers under his tenure. He also outlined ambitious plans to enhance skill development and sports opportunities for students, stressing the vital role teachers play in shaping the future and combating societal issues like drug abuse.