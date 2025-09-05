NIA Cracks Down on Amritsar Temple Attack: Arrests and Chargesheets Follow

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, from Bihar, tying him to the March Amritsar temple grenade attack. This arrest is pivotal as Kumar, originally from Bhaini Bangar village in Punjab's Gurdaspur, is suspected of being instrumental in the execution of the attack, according to NIA officials.

The perpetrators of the attack, bike-mounted assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, allegedly acted under foreign directives. NIA's probe unveiled a plot orchestrated by handlers with roots reaching across Europe, the USA, and Canada, supplying necessary support and target intel to their Indian counterparts.

Additionally, NIA filed charges against five CPI (Maoist) members linked to an Indian Army personnel murder in Chhattisgarh. The supplementary chargesheet adds gravity to NIA's recent efforts to curb terror linked activities, aligning with its findings of cross-national terrorist operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)