NIA Cracks Down on Amritsar Temple Attack: Arrests and Chargesheets Follow
The National Investigation Agency arrested a key suspect linked to the Amritsar temple grenade attack and further broadened its crackdown by chargesheeting individuals in a separate Maoist-related murder case. The investigation highlights transnational involvement in the Amritsar case, as well as a focus on local extremist activities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, from Bihar, tying him to the March Amritsar temple grenade attack. This arrest is pivotal as Kumar, originally from Bhaini Bangar village in Punjab's Gurdaspur, is suspected of being instrumental in the execution of the attack, according to NIA officials.
The perpetrators of the attack, bike-mounted assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, allegedly acted under foreign directives. NIA's probe unveiled a plot orchestrated by handlers with roots reaching across Europe, the USA, and Canada, supplying necessary support and target intel to their Indian counterparts.
Additionally, NIA filed charges against five CPI (Maoist) members linked to an Indian Army personnel murder in Chhattisgarh. The supplementary chargesheet adds gravity to NIA's recent efforts to curb terror linked activities, aligning with its findings of cross-national terrorist operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Amritsar
- TempleAttack
- Grenade
- Terrorism
- Bihar
- Gurdaspur
- Maoist
- Investigation
- USA
ALSO READ
Kushwaha's Call for Unity in Bihar's Political Arena
"Congress' mindset has always been against Biharis": Union Minister Chirag Paswan slams Opposition over 'Bidis and Bihar' post
Political Storm Brews as Congress Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Bihar
Cong comparing people of Bihar with 'bidis' insult to all 'Biharis', NDA to make it poll issue: BJP
"Congress takes pleasure in insulting Biharis": Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Kerala Congress' 'Bidis and Bihar' post