Trump Urges Colorado to Free Tina Peters

In a bold statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for the release of Tina Peters, a former county clerk from Colorado. Trump argues that Peters was wrongly imprisoned after raising alarms over voting integrity issues in 2021.

Tina Peters, who was involved in a voting integrity controversy, was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of illegally tampering with voting machines. Her case has sparked significant public and political discourse around the nation's voting processes.

The situation has drawn widespread media attention and raises questions regarding the balance between election security and civil liberties. Peters' incarceration continues to be a point of contention among her supporters and critics alike.