Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power has signed an agreement with Bhutan's Druk Green Power to set up a 570 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project in the Himalayan region. The project, taking shape under a Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) model, requires an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, according to company sources.

The initiative marks the first project under a Memorandum of Understanding between Adani Group and DGPC, aimed at developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan. A power purchase and concession agreement were formalized in the presence of Bhutanese Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

The project, known as Wangchhu, is expected to address Bhutan's peak winter power demands and during the summer, export electricity to India. Construction is slated to commence in 2026, with a completion target within five years. The partnership underscores Bhutan's goal of achieving 25,000 MW in generation capacity by 2040.