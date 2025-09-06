Left Menu

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power has partnered with Bhutan's Druk Green Power to develop a 570MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan. The project, part of a strategic partnership for 5,000 MW of hydropower, will be built on a BOOT model, with construction starting in 2026. The venture supports Bhutan's energy ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:25 IST
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power has signed an agreement with Bhutan's Druk Green Power to set up a 570 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project in the Himalayan region. The project, taking shape under a Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) model, requires an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, according to company sources.

The initiative marks the first project under a Memorandum of Understanding between Adani Group and DGPC, aimed at developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan. A power purchase and concession agreement were formalized in the presence of Bhutanese Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

The project, known as Wangchhu, is expected to address Bhutan's peak winter power demands and during the summer, export electricity to India. Construction is slated to commence in 2026, with a completion target within five years. The partnership underscores Bhutan's goal of achieving 25,000 MW in generation capacity by 2040.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025