Mystery in Meghalaya: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Unraveled

The Meghalaya Police have submitted an extensive 790-page chargesheet against five accused individuals linked to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. This development took place at the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong. Authorities have also provided substantial material evidence alongside the chargesheet.

On May 21, 2025, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Shillong for their honeymoon. They subsequently traveled to Sohra. However, on May 26, the couple went missing, prompting a search operation led by various police and rescue teams. On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge near Sohra.

The investigation revealed that Sonam was later found near a roadside eatery along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The police's Special Investigation Team even reconstructed the crime scene in Sohra to gather more insights. The case has captivated the public's attention due to its complex and mysterious nature.

