Uttarakhand CM Dhami Boosts Education & Infrastructure Development Initiatives

In a significant move towards educational and infrastructural advancement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to newly selected assistant teachers for Government Ashram System Schools under the Tribal Welfare Department. Alongside this, he initiated and laid the foundation stone for various departmental projects across the state.

Earlier, on September 4, CM Dhami sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore for a parking facility in Tehri Garhwal's Ghansali market. An additional Rs 4.49 crore was approved for comprehensive road construction efforts, including hot mix interlocking tiles, drainage, and internal routes enhancement in Dharmpur assembly constituency, Dehradun.

Further expanding his focus on housing, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 51.28 crore to construct 120 Type II homes in Dehradun's police line Racecourse. He also facilitated the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension, ensuring arrears and ongoing payments for the deserving. During a dialogue in Dehradun, he discussed senior citizens' and differently-abled individuals' concerns.

Simultaneously, Uttarakhand's disaster management officials requested substantial financial assistance from the central government, seeking Rs 5,702.15 crore to address the infrastructural damages inflicted by recent monsoons. A detailed memorandum outlining these needs was presented to the Ministry of Home Affairs in a bid to secure necessary disaster relief.

