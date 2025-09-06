Turtlemint's Strategic IPO Move: Insider Insights

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, an insurtech startup, has taken a strategic step towards going public by filing confidential IPO papers with Sebi. The Mumbai-based company, which focuses on insurance advisory services, made this announcement on Saturday as part of their preparation to list on the main-board of stock exchanges.

To facilitate this public offering, Turtlemint has incorporated the expertise of ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. Founded by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai in 2015, the company has sold over 1.6 crore policies, demonstrating significant growth through its platform that matches customers with suitable insurance products.

Market experts highlight the growing trend among Indian companies opting for the confidential pre-filing route, as it provides a flexible timeframe and reduces pressure for a quick public launch. This approach allows Turtlemint to adjust its IPO plans as necessary, showcasing a strategic maneuver in the competitive market landscape.