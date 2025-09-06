Left Menu

Haryana CM Applauds 'Historic' GST Reforms: Zero Tax on Roti, Health Insurance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the landmark decisions of the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The reforms align with the 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market' vision, introducing zero tax on essential items like roti and paratha, and reducing GST on health and agricultural products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:00 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move hailed as transformative, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the 56th GST Council meeting's 'historic' reforms aimed at unifying the taxation structure under the ambit of 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market.'

Addressing reporters, Saini commended the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for decisions that exempt GST on daily essentials like roti and paratha, effectively lowering the tax to zero. The reductions, he claimed, will help tackle inflation and offer much-needed relief to the public and industrial sector alike.

Furthermore, the reforms see a significant cut in GST on agricultural tools and life-saving medicines, with taxes slashed to foster support for traditional food businesses and improve healthcare affordability. This set of initiatives underscores the government's focus on reducing financial burdens across diverse sectors.

