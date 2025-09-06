Haryana CM Applauds 'Historic' GST Reforms: Zero Tax on Roti, Health Insurance

In a move hailed as transformative, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the 56th GST Council meeting's 'historic' reforms aimed at unifying the taxation structure under the ambit of 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market.'

Addressing reporters, Saini commended the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for decisions that exempt GST on daily essentials like roti and paratha, effectively lowering the tax to zero. The reductions, he claimed, will help tackle inflation and offer much-needed relief to the public and industrial sector alike.

Furthermore, the reforms see a significant cut in GST on agricultural tools and life-saving medicines, with taxes slashed to foster support for traditional food businesses and improve healthcare affordability. This set of initiatives underscores the government's focus on reducing financial burdens across diverse sectors.