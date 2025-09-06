Haryana CM Applauds 'Historic' GST Reforms: Zero Tax on Roti, Health Insurance
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the landmark decisions of the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The reforms align with the 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market' vision, introducing zero tax on essential items like roti and paratha, and reducing GST on health and agricultural products.
- Country:
- India
In a move hailed as transformative, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the 56th GST Council meeting's 'historic' reforms aimed at unifying the taxation structure under the ambit of 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market.'
Addressing reporters, Saini commended the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for decisions that exempt GST on daily essentials like roti and paratha, effectively lowering the tax to zero. The reductions, he claimed, will help tackle inflation and offer much-needed relief to the public and industrial sector alike.
Furthermore, the reforms see a significant cut in GST on agricultural tools and life-saving medicines, with taxes slashed to foster support for traditional food businesses and improve healthcare affordability. This set of initiatives underscores the government's focus on reducing financial burdens across diverse sectors.
ALSO READ
Very confident that industry will pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Will personally monitor from September 22 price reduction of goods following GST rate cuts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to PTI.
GST overhaul truly a people's reform, will have positive impact on daily lives of all 140 cr Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states expressing gratitude for GST overhaul.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman explains motive of GST reforms, says "focus will be to ensure rates cuts are passed to common people"