Punjab Battles Devastating Floods: Thousands Displaced, Aid Efforts Intensify

Punjab's Fazilika district faces major flooding, affecting nearly 25,000 people. Relief operations intensify as 30 camps are set up, 8,600 ration kits distributed, and the Indian Army aids rescues. Despite efforts, heavy rains worsen the crisis, keeping the threat high, with 43 fatalities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:43 IST
Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is grappling with severe flooding that has affected around 24,930 people, with Fazilika district particularly hit hard. The rural development minister, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, reported that 40 villages have been inundated, impacting areas such as the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

Sond stated that about 4,200 residents have been relocated to safer grounds and 30 relief camps have been established for those displaced by the floods. In addition, 17 government buildings have succumbed to the waters, prompting the deployment of four NDRF teams, two Army units, and a BSF team to the area.

Despite ongoing relief efforts, including the distribution of 8,600 ration kits, relentless heavy rains continue to exacerbate the situation. The Indian Army, conducting relief operations, rescued stranded citizens amid the rising waters. Local residents express dire conditions, with children forced to take refuge on the roofs of flooded homes.

