Prof. Shyama Rath Takes Helm as AICTE Member Secretary

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the appointment of Prof. Shyama Rath as its new Member Secretary. Prof. Rath, a distinguished physicist and academician with over three decades of experience, is expected to bring transformative changes to the Council.

Prof. Rath's illustrious career began with teaching at the University of Delhi, where she has influenced countless students since becoming a professor in 2011. Her international collaborations include esteemed institutions such as the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo and Imperial College London.

Known for her research in experimental condensed matter physics, Rath has published widely and mentored many Ph.D. candidates. Her leadership skills, combined with a commitment to advancing women in STEM, position her to drive innovation and inclusivity in India's technical education sector. (ANI)