Prof. Shyama Rath Takes Helm as AICTE Member Secretary

AICTE appoints Prof. Shyama Rath as Member Secretary. With over 30 years of academic achievements, Rath is poised to enhance Indian technical education, leveraging her expertise in physics and global experience to foster innovation and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the appointment of Prof. Shyama Rath as its new Member Secretary. Prof. Rath, a distinguished physicist and academician with over three decades of experience, is expected to bring transformative changes to the Council.

Prof. Rath's illustrious career began with teaching at the University of Delhi, where she has influenced countless students since becoming a professor in 2011. Her international collaborations include esteemed institutions such as the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo and Imperial College London.

Known for her research in experimental condensed matter physics, Rath has published widely and mentored many Ph.D. candidates. Her leadership skills, combined with a commitment to advancing women in STEM, position her to drive innovation and inclusivity in India's technical education sector. (ANI)

