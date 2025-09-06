Larji Hydropower Project Triumphs Over Flood Challenges with Strategic Safety Measures
The Larji hydropower project successfully weathered severe rains and floods this year due to strategic safety measures led by Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister. Despite significant past losses, the introduction of flood gates and a revamped safety plan ensured uninterrupted operations, safeguarding crucial infrastructure against natural disasters.
In response to the devastating floods of 2023, the Himachal Pradesh government successfully shielded the Larji hydropower project from recent natural challenges. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alongside the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), oversaw the implementation of comprehensive safety measures, ensuring the 126 MW facility operated without disruption, as per official statements.
Mindful of future threats, the Board adopted a robust safety plan, most significantly installing flood gates that protected the site and main entry even during Beas river floods. Immediate drainage of seepage further fortified the powerhouse. Previously, in February 2025, strengthening moves were made within the Generation Wing's staffing, reinforcing security during the August 26, 2025, silt flood.
In 2023, the project faced an extended shutdown, incurring losses over Rs.95 crore. Restoration efforts demanded Rs.185 crore. Chief Minister Sukhu praised the management, engineers, and team for their dedication to maintaining safety protocols, insisting on sustained adherence to the safety plan to mitigate future flood damage effectively.
