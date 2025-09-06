Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Challenges
The Larji hydropower project in Himachal's Mandi district was successfully protected from heavy rains and floods through a comprehensive safety plan. The installation of flood gates was pivotal in preventing damage, learning from the 2023 disaster. The project continued operations despite challenging conditions.
A proactive safety plan and timely preventive measures played a key role in safeguarding the Larji hydropower project from this year's heavy rains and floods in Himachal's Mandi district, according to a state government spokesperson on Saturday.
After the 2023 disaster, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited developed an extensive safety plan, including the crucial installation of flood gates. "These preventive measures, adopted promptly, were instrumental in protecting the project," the spokesperson stated.
Despite the 2023 floods that had halted the 126MW project for six months, leading to nearly Rs 95 crore in losses, this year saw the site remain secure. Technical posts were reinforced, ensuring effective execution of the safety plan even during significant silt deposits on August 26, 2025.
