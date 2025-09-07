Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Teenagers Drown in the Ganga

Three teenagers from the Mundera area tragically drowned in the Ganga River in Bamrauli Rasulpur. Their bodies have been retrieved, according to police reports. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Aman, 13-year-old Manish, and 14-year-old Shaurya Pal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:21 IST
Tragic Incident: Teenagers Drown in the Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three teenagers lost their lives while bathing in the Ganga River at Bamrauli Rasulpur. The local police have confirmed the retrieval of their bodies.

ACP (Dhoomanganj) Ajendra Yadav identified the deceased as Aman, aged 15, Manish, aged 13, and 14-year-old Shaurya Pal, all hailing from the Mundera area.

This unfortunate event has cast a shadow over the community, highlighting the need for increased safety measures in such areas.

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025