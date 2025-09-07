Tragic Incident: Teenagers Drown in the Ganga

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three teenagers lost their lives while bathing in the Ganga River at Bamrauli Rasulpur. The local police have confirmed the retrieval of their bodies.

ACP (Dhoomanganj) Ajendra Yadav identified the deceased as Aman, aged 15, Manish, aged 13, and 14-year-old Shaurya Pal, all hailing from the Mundera area.

This unfortunate event has cast a shadow over the community, highlighting the need for increased safety measures in such areas.